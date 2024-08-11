Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.14 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.140 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 3,411,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

