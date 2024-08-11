ARPA Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03434077 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $4,148,434.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

