ARQ (ARQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. ARQ has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $196.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.40.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

