Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

ASH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 716,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,539. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,773,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,037,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,019,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

