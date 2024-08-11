Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $95,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

