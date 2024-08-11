Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Astar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $412.72 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,185,673,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,091,449,922 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

