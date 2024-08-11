ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$33.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,546. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$9.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.82.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

