Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.