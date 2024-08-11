Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 396,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

