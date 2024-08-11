Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NYSE AESI opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 163,093 shares worth $3,854,460. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after buying an additional 1,504,988 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

