Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $238,770,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,206. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.