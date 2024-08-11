Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.62. 802,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

