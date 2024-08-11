Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,814,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 572,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.87.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

