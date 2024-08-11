Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,082,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

