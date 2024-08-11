Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SRLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

