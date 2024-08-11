Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 37,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,614. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

