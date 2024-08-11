Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 120,792 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,792 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. 1,038,966 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.