Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 415,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,151. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

