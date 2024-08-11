Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,951 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,334,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1568 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

