Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.51 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

