AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Northland Securities

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,495,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,885. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,600. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

