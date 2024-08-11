Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,990. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,592,000 after buying an additional 516,446 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

