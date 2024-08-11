AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 428,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $246.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

