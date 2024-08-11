Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,442,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

