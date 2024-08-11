Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.