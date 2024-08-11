Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.95 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007678 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $672.28 million and $25.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,876.31 or 0.98164254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,504,021 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,483,945.72844413 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.82996095 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $21,351,270.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

