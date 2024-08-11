AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE:AXS opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

