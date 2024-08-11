AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AxoGen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.02. 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 177.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 765,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 489,397 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

