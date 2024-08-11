Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.08.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $365.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.53. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $371.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

