B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,609 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

