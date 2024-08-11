B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sezzle in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Sezzle Price Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $658.88 million and a P/E ratio of 51.06. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,114 shares of company stock worth $7,225,625. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.