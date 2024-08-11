B. Riley Cuts Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Price Target to $13.00

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,572. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 612.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

