B. Riley Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $22.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 2,078,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,289. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.