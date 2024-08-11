B. Riley Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $8.50

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

