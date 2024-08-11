B. Riley Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $45.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YETI. Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

YETI stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

