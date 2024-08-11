B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE BTG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,710,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

