B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
