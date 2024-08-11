Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Backblaze

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Backblaze news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 726,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 117.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.