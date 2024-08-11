Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,772 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 2,820,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

