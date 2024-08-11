Bank of America Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,125.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $916.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $46.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $891.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The company has a market capitalization of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

