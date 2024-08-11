Barclays Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $31.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 6,803,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

