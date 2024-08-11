Barclays Raises Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $10.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SMWB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 183,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 60.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $2,449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 38.3% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.