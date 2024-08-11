Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

