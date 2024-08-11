Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of DLB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $6,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.