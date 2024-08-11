Benchmark Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $10.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

U traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

