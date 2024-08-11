Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,228. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

