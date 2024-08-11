Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

PSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.41. 2,056,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,319. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.