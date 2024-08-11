Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $160.62. 4,579,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

