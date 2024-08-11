Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

