Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 854,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

