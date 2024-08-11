BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 1,004,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,627. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

